Duchy College at Stoke Climsland is celebrating an official ‘Outstanding’ rating.
Along with fellow Cornwall College Group sites, Duchy was awarded Outstanding in seven out of eight inspection areas, with a Good in provision for learners with high needs.
Following the week-long inspection by Ofsted of the eight centres in Cornwall and two in Devon, the inspection outcome praised the college group on its commitment to “exceptional learning opportunities”, “highly effective partnerships to meet the local training needs” and learners who are “highly motivated to learn in aspirational environments”.
Principal and CEO, Rob Bosworth said: “This is an historic moment for Cornwall College Group, and is an outcome of the relentless dedication of our staff, the ambition of our learners and the invaluable support of our partners.
“It highlights how our colleges are at the very heart of the communities we serve, and reflects how hard we work in partnership to deliver Outstanding outcomes.”
Duchy College with a campus at Stoke Climsland and Camborne offers a range of rural education options, including agriculture, horticulture, equine, animal care and sport.
Inspectors praised the group of colleges, noting in the instance of Duchy that “senior leaders have positioned the college well to meet the future training needs in Cornwall, including designing the curriculum in agricultural technology at its Future Farm at the Stoke Climsland campus in collaboration with Mole Valley Farmers”.
The MAPS Academy (Military and Protective Services Academy) at Duchy College which was highlighted during a visit by HRH Prince William in 2024 was also commended, and a spokesperson said: “We are proud to have been a key part of that grading, with our course were key contributors to college success overall!
“The Ofsted report highlights that our staff create inspiring, inclusive learning environments where students thrive. This was demonstrated by our learners and staff last week as they undertook ‘Exercise Second Step’.
“This overnight exercise builds on the units and knowledge taught so far and the tradecraft skills. This provides realistic work-based scenarios for the learners to apply the skills and knowledge they have been taught.
As well as staying out overnight and putting into practice tradecraft skills, the exercise concluded with a five-mile weighted speed march.”
Venetia Summers, head of Duchy College Stoke Climsland, reflected on the remarkable progress the college has made in recent years, which Ofsted highlighted in its report. Their last inspection in 2022 rated the college as Good across the board, after receiving a rating of Requiring Improvement in their last full inspection in 2019.
“This ‘Outstanding’ result highlights the incredible journey we have been on as a college,” she said.
“Just a few years ago, we set out to transform the learner experience, working tirelessly to raise standards, build strong industry partnerships and create an environment where everyone can thrive.
“To have Ofsted recognise this turnaround is immensely rewarding. It reflects the dedication of our staff, the ambition of our learners and the unwavering support of our local community. We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come and even more excited for the future.”