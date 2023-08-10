A DRUG dealer who tried to flush some of his eight kilogramme stash down the toilet was found with more than £4,000 cash at his home in Kingskerswell.
Harvey Guest was found with about a kilo of cannabis and at least seven kilos of ketamine during the raid on June 22 this year.
Guest, aged 31, of Coles Lane, Kingskerswell, admitted possession of cannabis and ketamine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.
Mr Ali Rafati, prosecuting, asked for the case to be adjourned until September 15 to allow time to decide whether a basis of plea which has been submitted by Guest can be accepted.
He said a large number of drug dealing messages had been found on a phone seized during the raid and at least £4,320 cash had been recovered.
Mr Rafati said about a kilo of cannabis and seven kilos of dry ketamine had been found along with a further 1.5 kilos of wet ketamine, some of which was recovered from the toilet bowl.
Recorder Mr Jaron Crooknorth ordered the probation service to prepare a pre-sentence report and remanded Guest in custody.