THE NEW Asda store in Drakewalls has officially opened.
On Wednesday last week (October 18) the store opened its doors after taking over from the Co-op store which shut up shop for the final time on Monday, October 16.
Co-op announced in September last year that it had sold all its petrol forecourts across the UK to Asda for £600 million. This was after the Co-op Drakewalls store was opened followed a £1 million investment in August 2020, after buying tthe former Pearce’s Service Station and shop site, overhauling the fuel infrastructure, canopy and forecourt and reworking and refitting the 2,250 sq ft convenience store to serve the community.