Co-op announced in September last year that it had sold all its petrol forecourts across the UK to Asda for £600 million. This was after the Co-op Drakewalls store was opened followed a £1 million investment in August 2020, after buying tthe former Pearce’s Service Station and shop site, overhauling the fuel infrastructure, canopy and forecourt and reworking and refitting the 2,250 sq ft convenience store to serve the community.