DJ’s TV quiz dream
A DJ from West Devon has achieved a long-held ambition — to compete on the Channel 4 quiz show Countdown.
Boden Smith, 44, was supported all the way during his ultimate failed attempt to win last week’s Thursday edition, by his wife Jade, who applied on his behalf, and by his friends in the Stannary Arms pub in his home town of Tavistock.
Boden, was not downhearted: ‘I’ve wanted to be on Countdown since I was about four. It was a tough game, but the presenter Colin Murray told me I could hold my head high, despite losing. It was a good day and it was exciting, the other player did well. It’s partly down to luck.’
Boden, who has taken part in the BBC Weakest Link game show and X Factor talent show, said: ‘I thought I might do well because I’ve watched quiz shows, played Scrabble and word puzzles, with my mum since I was little. We watched Countdown after school every day.’
He met his wife-to-be while working in Ibiza. He achieved fame, aged only ten, by starring in a tv advert for the cake Mini Roll — which achieved a 30% increase in sales. He has applied to be on ITV’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire?
