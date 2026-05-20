A drug-driver who killed much-loved grandmother after travelling on the wrong side of the road has been jailed for 12 years.
Dwayne Arney, 34, killed 60-year-old Rosemary Wooldridge in a head-on collision outside her home on Ham Drive, Plymouth, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.
Arney, of Middle Green, South Brent, appeared at Plymouth Crown Court for sentencing today, oWednesday, May 20, having previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing death whilst unlicensed, causing death whilst uninsured and possession of a Class A drug.
He was jailed for 12 years and disqualified from driving for 18 years.
During the sentencing hearing, the court heard that shortly before 5pm on December 17, Arney collected an Audi A4 Quattro he intended to purchase.
After stopping to get fuel, Arney accelerated on Ham Drive at such a speed that his passenger asked him to slow down.
After travelling past a parked ambulance, the Audi – which was by then driving on the wrong side of the road - collided head-on with a Ford Fiesta.
The Ford Fiesta was being driven by Rosemary, who was arriving home. She was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene, having suffered catastrophic injuries.
The speed of the Audi being driven by Arney was calculated at between 81 and 85 miles per hour, in a 30mph limit area.
Arney initially fled the scene before being arrested at his then-home more than two and a half miles away.
During his arrest, Arney attempted to orally ingest a wrap of cocaine that officers were able to recover. He was taken to hospital before being discharged into police custody for an interview.
An examination of his blood revealed him to be under the influence of a controlled drug.
Arney’s passenger suffered no significant injury.
A subsequent examination of the Audi deemed it not to be roadworthy.
At the sentencing hearing, His Honour Judge Robert Linford described Arney’s driving as “ludicrous” and said the way he left the scene was “cowardly and callous”.
Detective Sergeant Troy Bennett of the Serious Collisions Investigation Team said: "This is one of the most egregious examples of dangerous driving I have encountered in my career.
“The defendant chose to drive at more than 80mph in a residential street, while impaired by drugs, without a licence or insurance, and then fled the scene after causing a fatal collision.
“His actions showed a complete disregard for the law and for human life and tragically resulted in the wholly avoidable death of Rosemary Wooldridge. I hope today’s sentence provides some measure of justice for the victim’s family.
“I would also like to thank Rosemary’s family for agreeing to the release of CCTV footage of this devastating collision. While the footage is distressing to watch, I hope it encourages anyone who risks driving while impaired to consider the potential consequences of their selfish actions and think twice before getting behind the wheel.”
Rosemary’s family has paid an emotional tribute to her.
They said: “Rosemary was the heart of our family, a devoted mum, a cherished daughter, a much-loved sister, a deeply adored nan, a treasured auntie, and a proud fiancée.
“She was full of warmth, mischief, and a love for life that made people feel instantly at ease. Her daft humour and her ability to bring people together were part of what made her so special, not just to us but to the many friends she made throughout her life.
“She was a well-known and much-loved member of her local darts community, where her laughter, competitiveness, and big personality made her unforgettable. That community, like our family, is feeling her loss deeply.
“After years of working hard and putting everyone else first, Rosemary had finally reached a point where she could slow down and enjoy the moments she had missed. She was embracing the simple, important things: time with family, reconnecting with friends, and finding joy in the everyday.
“Our grief is made even heavier knowing she never had the chance to meet her first great-grandchild, a moment she was so looking forward to and so deserving of.
“Losing her in such a sudden and devastating way has created a loss so large it is impossible to measure. The impact has rippled far beyond our immediate family, touching friends, neighbours, colleagues, and the many people whose lives she brightened simply by being herself.
“The space she leaves behind is vast. But her spirit, her kindness, her humour, her strength, and the love she gave so freely. will continue to echo through all of us who were lucky enough to know her.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.