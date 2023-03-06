Nick Shaw of Tindle Devon Business Club said: 'We're really looking forward to seeing 300 businesses booked in across Devon for the second year of business club. Our presentation is designed to guarantee local businesses great ideas to help them over the year ahead. We're taking about future proofing and how you can proof your business for the year ahead - in unprecedented times of economic uncertainty this is great way of being able to put a marketing strategy in place and get some great ideas.'