An emergency appeal has saved an otter rescue charity from closure.
Supporters of the UK Wild Otter Trust's (UKWOT) save our charity fundraising appeal have been thanked for raising £150,000, ten times the target.
The trust now has just ten weeks to rebuild the otter centre on a new site, having been given six months notice to leave its site..
The 20-year-old North Devon charity, the country’s leading otter rescue and rehabilitation charity, was shocked to receive an eviction notice last September, after only four years on-site.
With just six months to demolish the Umberleigh site, pack up and find a new location to continue its vital work, the news was incredibly difficult for the small volunteer team.
The team quickly secured a new plot for their otter hospital, close to the current specialist rehabilitation centre, to care for 40 otters, thanks to a kind supporter.
The initial £15,000, to begin building a new centre, was surpassed within 48 hours. In three months the fundraiser reached £150,000 through public donations, grants, and corporate gifts, securing the charity’s future.
Dave Webb, trust founder and CEO, said: “At the beginning of this year, we thought we were finally nearing the end of a four-year journey to complete our purpose-built specialist otter rehabilitation centre.
“Then everything changed overnight. Receiving notice to leave our home and dismantle the centre within months was incredibly stressful and felt almost impossible.
“However, we were still facing an enormous financial challenge. We launched an emergency appeal hoping to raise £15,000, fully aware it wouldn’t come close to covering what was needed, and we were completely blown away by the response.
“Thanks to extraordinary public support, grants and private donations, we raised close to £150,000. What began as a moment of crisis has become a story of hope, with our volunteers creating a new forever home in just weeks which will be operational by April.
“We are utterly amazed and deeply thankful to everyone who made this possible.
“Four years of hard work by our volunteers, in the middle of winter, facing relocation and uncertainty. It was overwhelming, to say the least. But everyone pulled together, and the determination, resilience and kindness shown during that time have been nothing short of incredible.”
The new site, bought by charity trustee Colin Anderson, was originally planned to be part of a gradual expansion plan, but is now an essential lifeline – ensuring the rescue centre continues its vital work with minimal interruption.
Colin said: “I bought the land because I love animals, especially otters. I wanted to help secure the future of the charity and to ensure that the otters and other wildlife will be looked after for generations to come.”
The new rehab centre will cost more than £100,000 to get up and running, including dismantling the site, preparing the land, providing six buildings, solar panels, otter enclosures fencing, wastewater treatment and storage containers.
In 2025 UKWOT rewilded 29 rehabilitated otters and now has 19 otters in rehabilitation and 21 permanent residents, with the smallest patient only weighing 290g.
