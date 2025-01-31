Tavistock’s famous historic pannier market has scooped a prestigious national award as one of Britain’s favourite markets.
The award of ‘best large indoor market’ was made after a combination of industry experts and 40,000 public votes among customers.
The annual awards are organised by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NABMA) as part of the Great British Market Awards, celebrating the very best of UK markets.
They are considered the gold standard in the UK market sector, rewarding the very best of British markets based on innovation, customer experience and community impact.
Tavistock’s title citation says: ‘A market with a history dating back to 1105, Tavistock Pannier Market is a cornerstone of its community, offering diverse trades, fresh local produce, and opportunities for start-up businesses. With 90% daily occupancy for over 20 years, this dynamic market is a true reflection of high street success.”
The mayor of Tavistock, Cllr Paul Ward said: "This is a terrific result and a huge credit to our market traders, Duane Carruthers, the market reeve, and his team, and Tavistock Town Council, which owns and looks after the building. My heartfelt congratulations go out to everybody involved.
“The Pannier Market is one of the jewels in Tavistock’s crown and we should all be very proud of it and use it as much as possible.
“This result could not have been achieved without the support of everybody who voted for the pannier market.
“It is wonderful that our market and town have received national recognition. I look forward to seeing ever more visitors being attracted here to take advantage of everything Tavistock has to offer.”
Tavistock Pannier Market is renowned for its vibrant mix of artisan goods, fresh produce, unique crafts, and vintage treasures. Over recent years, the market has undergone a number of improvements, transforming it into a bustling hub that sees it combine historic charm with modern-day appeal.
Dotty King, of Dot Teas and Wholefoods, on the outer pannier market, started her retail career inside the market and expanded to a separate unit.
She said: “It is fantastic that Tavistock Pannier Market has won first prize in this national competition and testament to the town of Tavistock and the hard work that goes on to keep the market vibrant. Hopefully this prize will bring more visitors to the town and keep businesses and tourism active. Super well done to everyone involved.”
The award also acknowledges the market’s role in supporting the local economy and fostering a sense of community, offering a platform for small businesses and independent traders to thrive. Its success is not only a triumph for Tavistock but also for the wider Devon area, placing the region on the map as a must-visit destination for market lovers.
The awards were announced yesterday (Thursday) at a ceremony in Birmingham, celebrating the vibrant contributions of markets across the UK to local communities, tourism, and economic regeneration.
Market reeve,Duane Carruthers said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious award, and we want to extend our deepest thanks to our traders, our loyal customers, and everyone who has supported the market over the years. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of all involved, and we’re incredibly proud to be recognised as the best large indoor market in Britain.”
Shrewsbury Indoor Market retained its title as overall winner for the third consecutive year. London’s Borough Market won best large food market, joining Tavistock with their ‘remarkable histories and commitment to innovation and sustainability’ earning them top honours.
David Preston, chief executive of NABMA, said: “This year’s awards have once again highlighted the incredible innovation and resilience within our market communities. From centuries-old traditions to cutting-edge initiatives, these winners and nominees embody the very best of British markets. Congratulations to all those recognised this year.”