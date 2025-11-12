Devon County Council has taken over direct control of Meldon Viaduct in a bid to source the millions of pounds needed to restore it.
The DCC Cabinet today, Wednesday, November 12, agreed to dissolve the Meldon Viaduct Company Limited, bringing the management and future funding of the striking Victorian structure directly under the council’s control.
The decision marks a significant shift in how the Grade II listed viaduct near Okehampton will be preserved.
Built in the 1870s by engineers Galbraith and Church for the London and South West Railway, the wrought iron truss bridge now carries the Granite Way cycle and footpath, part of the National Cycle Network Route 27.
The Meldon Viaduct Company was established in 1998 to maintain the structure and attract grant funding.
However, the company has struggled to raise significant sums, averaging just £13,000 a year, while DCC has continued to provide administrative and financial support.
With major renovation works estimated at £2–3 million needed over the next decade, councillors agreed that winding up the company was the most efficient way forward.
Under the new arrangements, the lease of the viaduct will revert to the council, which will now lead on securing external funding from bodies such as the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Historic England.
Capital reserves held by the company will be ring‑fenced to support future maintenance.
Councillor Simon Clist, Cabinet member for assets and resources: said: “Meldon Viaduct is one of Devon’s most important heritage assets and a vital part of the Granite Way.
“The Granite Way attracts thousands of walkers and cyclists each year, supporting businesses along the route and contributing to carbon reduction goals and plays a key role in our policy of promoting active travel.
“By bringing it ‘in-house’ we can unlock proper funding to ensure that this unique bridge stands strong for future generations to enjoy.”
Legal processes will now begin to dissolve the company, with DCC working alongside the Charity Commission to ensure reserves are transferred appropriately.
A further report will be brought to Cabinet once funding routes have been established. In the meantime, survey work is already under way to prepare for the extensive renovations required to preserve the viaduct’s unique wrought iron lattice piers and trusses.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.