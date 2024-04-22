"The project at Exbourne has involved the installation of a single LED lighting column alongside the playing field, and this new light can be operated remotely in an emergency. Added to this, we have surveyed the playing field so that our aircrew can get a better understanding of the key features of the site and the landscape surrounding it before they arrive on scene. In particular, the Playing Field Committee have been instrumental in building a new car park and better access for the land crews who may also need to approach the site in case of an emergency; it's been a real community effort and fantastic to see."