Detectives are continuing to investigate the death of a woman at an address in Plymouth.
Police received a report of concern for the welfare of a woman at an address on Colwill Road, Plymouth, at around 1.20am on Wednesday 31 May.
Following initial enquiries, officers attended later that morning and found a 58-year-old woman deceased at the scene.
Her next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death.
Formal identification is yet to take place.
It is believed that the victim and suspect were known to each other.
A police cordon remains in place at the scene.
A 32-year-old man from Plymouth has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help with enquiries, please contact police via our website here or by calling 101 quoting log 42 of 31/5/23.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.