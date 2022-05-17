Delaware Pre-School gifted with commemorative Platinum Jubilee mugs by Calstock Parish Council

Children at Delaware Pre-School were presented with special commemorative mugs to mark the upcoming Queen’s Platinum Jubilee last Tuesday morning.

Every child in the parish is receiving one of the mugs commissioned by Calstock Parish Council. Children were presented with their mugs by Cllrs Jim Wakem and Ken Trapp. The mugs’ design was chosen by clerk staff Sue Lemon and Clare Bullimore and they sport both a parish council and Platinum Jubilee logo.

Parish council chair Cllr Wakem said: ‘We felt rather than just celebrating the event, we should give the children in our area a long-lasting gift. I was born in the early 19050s and I still have the mug I was given to mark the Queen’s Coronation in 1953! So, amongst other things, this is primarily a commemorative gift.’

Children from the pre-school, some of whom were in special fancy dress, then lined up and one by one receieved their mugs and had their picture taken with staff at the school.