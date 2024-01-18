The number of fly-tipping incidents in Cornwall decreased last year, new figures show.
However, experts called on the Government to review sentencing guidelines, introduce bigger fines and ‘even jail’ professional fly-tippers when they are caught’.
Figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs show there were 2,770 fly-tipping incidents in Cornwall in the year to March 2023 – a decrease of 15% from 3,259 in 2021-22.
In the Duchy, most fly-tipped waste was discovered on highways, accounting for 70% of recorded incidents. This was followed by 19% on council land. The largest proportion of discarded waste was household waste.