‘We can do the rest of the work with regards to paperwork, but we urgently need accommodation for this young couple, youngsters in their 20s, who are being hunted down by the Taliban. We are looking for somewhere to rent, we are not asking for a gift but accommodation with their own front door key. We don’t need host families as with the Ukrainians who have settled in Tavistock. We are looking for a flat or a separate granny annexe, so they can live separately and have some privacy, where they can rebuild their lives in the security of Tavistock.