The statement from the Darwalls said: 'Blachford Estate is pleased to have been able to work quickly and positively with other owners on Dartmoor to permit wild ‘back pack’ camping on parts of its moorland. Blachford Estate believes the permissive agreement preserves and facilitates the spirit and ethos of genuine ‘back pack’ camping. Access is legally enshrined; Blachford Estate hope and expect that wild camping will always be available to all.