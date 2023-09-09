A plot of land with planning permission for a three-bedroom home at the heart of popular Dartmouth is set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel next week.
‘Land Adjacent 3 Vicarage Hill’ is among 178 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Offered jointly with market appraiser KLP Kitchener, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £25,000 to £50,000 at the firm’s auction, which ends on September 20.
Auction Appraiser Tom Lowe said: “This plot of land is located centrally in the popular sailing town of Dartmouth, near to Dartmouth Harbour and the many amenities that the town centre has to offer.
“The land benefits from detailed planning permission for a generously sized house and off-road parking and, once work has completed, would make an impressive family home or substantial holiday let.”
Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year, offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices throughout the south of England.
Bidding for the current auction, the sixth of eight this year, goes live on Monday, September 18.
See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk for more details.