Prison officers fear Dartmoor Prison will remain closed for at least three years to make the building safe from potentially dangerous gas radon, writes Guy Boswell.
The union representing prison officers says it has been told by the Ministry of Justice to plan for this timetable.
The Prison Officers’ Association (POA) and businesses are still hoping the prison will reopen full stop and are seeking assurances that it will not be closed permanently. The prison provides employment and knock-on benefits to the local economy.
Sarah Rigby, of the Prison Officers' Association (POA) in the South West, has revealed the POA had been given this timeframe for the prison’s reopening.
It is currently closed after staff and more than 400 inmates were temporarily moved out in July 2024 due to high levels of radon gas which can cause lung cancer after long-term exposure.
One of the biggest factors apparently leading to the longer closure period, which the authorities said could be up to two years, is the collapse of construction company ISG.
Sarah said: “This doesn’t come as a huge surprise to be honest as when they initially closed the prison, ISG went into administration and they were due to be involved in the potential work required to bring the levels of radon at Dartmoor to an acceptable level. HM Prison Service has now had to source an alternative company to carry out this work.
“We still hope the prison will reopen at some point and it is frustrating the length of time this process is taking.
“Some of our members still don’t know what the future holds for them. Due to a number of complexities, they are unable to transfer to either Exeter or Channings Wood prisons. We will continue to support them as much as we can.”
A prison service spokesperson said it was continuing to take advice from specialists to explore how HMP Dartmoor could be “reopened as quickly as possible”.