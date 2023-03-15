Dartmoor National Park Authority is encouraging anyone who would like to help shape their local area to consider standing as a Parish Councillor.
The forthcoming local elections in May will not only decide the make-up of parish and district councils but will also affect the membership of the National Park Authority.
Four of the Authority’s 19 members are elected from the parish councils within the National Park. Parish council elections take place every four years with the next vote on 4 May 2023.
If you are interested in being a parish councillor, there is still time. The closing date for nominations is 4pm on Tuesday 4 April with voting due to take place on 4 May 2023. Following the elections, all of the parish councils and parish meetings within Dartmoor will be invited to nominate members to join the National Park Authority.
A nomination and balloting process will take place for the Secretary of State Parish Member appointments, organised by the Devon Association of Local Councils to confirm nominations to the Authority.
Dartmoor National Park's Chief Executive Dr Kevin Bishop said: “Parish councils play a pivotal role in providing local services and representing local interests. They rely on people who are willing to give their time to help their local community.
"National Park Authorities are unique in having formal representation of parishes on their committees. If you care about your local community and want to help look after the National Park I would urge you to consider standing as a parish councillor and then put your name forward for election to the National Park Authority. Dartmoor needs people with passion and vision who want to make a practical difference.”
People wanting more information should contact their district or borough council. For more information on the parish member election process for Dartmoor National Park contact the Devon Association of Local Councils. (https://devonalc.org.uk/)