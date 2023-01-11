DARTMOOR lost a true character and friend to many this week with the death of Arthur Smith at the age of 82.
Moorland guide Simon Dell, who first got to know Arthur many years ago when he worked as a policeman in both Tavistock and Princetown, said he appreciated both his wisdom and his friendship.
Simon said: ‘Arthur was born in the house where he lived all his life. His dad was the last mounted policeman on Dartmoor, he went around Dartmoor on a pony.
‘As you drive out towards Princetown from Tavistock there are two lodges houses on the left-hand side of the road. Arthur lived in the right-hand one.
‘His local knowledge was absolutely superb. I relied on him a great deal and also other policemen in Princetown relied on him a great deal.
‘On Tuesday morning I was on my way to the prison where I volunteer and I thought “where is Arthur?’ he is usually out and about. Then I learned he had died on Monday.
‘I am chairman of Princetown History Society and Arthur was there from the start and will be missed there for his local knowledge. He was well-liked and respected, a great man, and he will be greatly missed. He was well known in the community of farming and the postal service for many years.
Well-known Dartmoor photographer Chris Chapman got to know Arthur when he moved to Dartmoor as a young man more than 40 years ago. In a tribute to Arthur in the Dartmoor Magazine in 2018 he recalled: ‘My first home was on Dartmoor was at Powdermills, and much of my mail in the early days was redirected from the farm in South Wales where I had lived as a student. Arthur Smith was our postman, whose calm and cheerful disposition was something to look forward to. He was also a mine of useful information although, I am happy to say, not a gossip… Arthur enjoyed his job. I didn’t have a telephone, so not only was he happy to pass on my messages for me as he did his rounds, he would deliver a reply too.’
Arthur’s father was Harry Smith, who was also a local postman, while his mum was great cattlewoman, showing her Aberdeen Angus cattle. Arthur’s father died when he was 15 he had to leave school and find work. An early job was at a factory in Tavistock. It was here that he was working during the heavy snow of the winter of 1962-63, when his mum sent an urgent message to the farm asking him to come home she feared being snowed in and could not manage the cattle alone. Later he became a postman, a job which saw him get to know so many on the moor. He lived alone at the lodge house after his mum died and before he married his wife Eunice, at St Michael’s Church in Princetown in 1978, when he asked Chris to take the photos.
Eunice died in 2000 and Arthur went on living in the lodge house where he was born alone for the next 20 years.
Pictured right is Arthur Smith with twin lambs in 2018. Picture by Chris Chapman.