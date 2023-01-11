Arthur’s father was Harry Smith, who was also a local postman, while his mum was great cattlewoman, showing her Aberdeen Angus cattle. Arthur’s father died when he was 15 he had to leave school and find work. An early job was at a factory in Tavistock. It was here that he was working during the heavy snow of the winter of 1962-63, when his mum sent an urgent message to the farm asking him to come home she feared being snowed in and could not manage the cattle alone. Later he became a postman, a job which saw him get to know so many on the moor. He lived alone at the lodge house after his mum died and before he married his wife Eunice, at St Michael’s Church in Princetown in 1978, when he asked Chris to take the photos.