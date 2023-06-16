In a public document, which can be viewed on the DMAT website, Mr Morrow said: 'I want to begin by acknowledging the strength of feeling amongst the wider community and apologise for the hurt and anxiety this has caused to some of you. This was never our intention at all and yet our approach to this has not helped enough to give assurance and answers that could, and should, have reduced this feeling. I am sorry that the work we have undertaken, which is genuinely critical to the success of our schools now and in the future, has not been communicated in a more frank and humane way. Hindsight is always a wonderful thing, but it is clear that our language and approach was at times too formal and legalistic. The reasons for this were genuinely around respecting what is an internal employment process and no disrespect was meant to any of you as key partners and stakeholders. Nevertheless, I can see why it hasmade what was always going to be a challenging situation for all more difficult.'