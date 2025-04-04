A father from Okehampton will be hosting a DJ fundraiser for Devon Air Ambulance in honour of his daughter who narrowly avoided using the service.
Craig Moore will be joined by three other DJ’s to support the cause, one of whom said that his grandfather urgently needed the vital service.
Craig’s 21-year-old daughter Jessica was driving a car which was involved in an accident involving a second car in Exeter eight months ago.
The then 20-year-old was in and out of consciousness after smashing her head into the drivers window and suffered trauma to her back.
Craig said: “My heart was in my mouth. We didn’t know if her spine was damaged and that she’d have to be airlifted to Bristol Hospital. Luckily her injuries weren’t severe enough to need the air ambulance, but if we didn’t have that facility there and she needed it, I don’t know what we’d do.”
“She’s since had lots of medical assessments and her injuries are more severe than they originally anticipated, but with physiotherapy and treatment she’s getting better.”
Jessica had problems with the vertebrates in her back and trapped nerves in her shoulder.
“It’s the last thing you want for your children and it was really shocking at the time. So I thought I would do what I can to raise money for the air ambulance.”
Craig stuck up posters around Okehampton and put call-outs on facebook for fellow DJ’s to unite for a charity evening.
DJ’s Paul Hoocy Hooper, Andrew Yelland and Jordan Wilson all came forward to support Craig for his event.
Paul was eager to support Craig with the event as his grandfather needed the Devon Air Ambulance when he suffered from a heart attack on his farm.
Craig, who began DJing during lockdown, continued: “We’ve all collaborated before so I hope it will be a good night. I’m excited but a bit nervous for the night- I just want to raise as much money as I can for the charity.”
The fundraiser will commence on Saturday, April 19, from 7pm to 11pm at the Charter Hall in Okehampton.
“There’s going to be a variation of house, a bit of drum and bass and dance. Because all the DJ’s play different types of music it will be a mix of everything.”
“With only one club in Okehampton I think it would be a good opportunity for people of all ages to come together and dance. Everyone across the area are welcome to let their hair down and dance for a good cause.”
The night is set to be highly immersive with the sound system provided by the company ‘Isolated’ and the lights and lasers from ‘Avin it!’.
The London Inn will be serving drinks at the bar during the over-18’s event.
Steffan Anderson-Thomas, support engagement officer at Devon Air Ambulance, said: “Craig’s event sounds like it’s going to be incredible! We’ve not had many DJs supporting Devon Air Ambulance before, so we’re really looking forward to seeing this exciting new way of fundraising. Craig’s event is taking place in Okehampton, where we’re proud to have one of our charity shops—and where we always feel such fantastic support from the local community.
“Each year, the number of missions we attend increases, which also increases the cost of delivering our service. We rely on people like Craig to host fundraising events that help raise the vital funds needed to keep our two helicopters flying and our four Critical Care Cars on the road.”
If you’re unable to attend the DJ night, Craig has created a fundraiser for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. To donate, search ‘Craig's fundraiser for Devon Air Ambulance Trust’ on justgiving.com.
Tickets for the gig night on the 19th are £10, and available at fatsoma.com by searching ‘Devon air ambulance charity night’.