Crowds pour in to Devon County Show

‘It’s great be back at the Devon County Show’, that’s the message from stewards, judges, exhibitors and visitors as the great county event kicks off today at Westpoint, Exeter.

Show manager Sam Mackenzie-Green said: Devon County 2022 is open. We have the full complement of activities and attractions for the public. It is going to be an amazing show. We are looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors over the three days.’

Cattle Steward Claire Marks, who has been a cattle steward for 20 years, said: ‘It is going very well, the weather is perfect, it’s not too sunny and it’s not raining.

‘It is really lovely to be back and it’s great to see the public too.

‘Entries are a little down but there are good, strong classes,

James Sage, a Pig Breed judge, said: ‘It’s been a great day so far, with a great standard of pig entries.’

There are hundreds of attractions across the 83 acre site.

Press officer Heloise D’Souza said: ‘For 2022, we are so delighted to be able to welcome back a number of events that couldn’t happen last year. Let’s hear it for Cavies (or Guinea Pigs as they are more commonly known). These cute creatures are preparing to be groomed to the gills to battle it out for best in show – as only guinea pigs can.

‘Also returning in a blaze of glory are our thrilling shoeing competitions which are not to be missed. Take your place for a full-throttle performance of ripped muscles, grinding-iron and sparks flying coupled with extraordinary skill and speed.

‘Floral art so sorely missed last year is also back with a flourish. The time of year has enabled our competitors to run riot with colours, varieties, and artistic creations for entering categories which include ‘Psychedelic’ and ‘The Strange and The Beautiful’.

‘The Queen’s Green Canopy, a central theme for the Platinum Jubilee Year will also take root at Devon County Show 2022 in our Crafts & Gardens section, with a wonderful walk through woodland garden installation.

‘The featured vintage tractor this year for this much-loved attraction is Ford and Fordson. The daily procession of tractors through the showground will include a Ford from the year of the Queen’s accession to the throne and one built in the Platinum Jubilee year.

‘Add to this a full complement of livestock competitions, live cookery demonstrations, a Food Walk, brimming with palate-tempting treats designed to make your mouth water and literally miles of crafts and shopping opportunities, and Devon County Show 2022 is very definitely the place to be!

‘We look forward to seeing you.’

Find staff from the Tindle Newspapers Devon stand — number 158, Avenue F.

We look forward to catching up with readers and having a chat about all things news!