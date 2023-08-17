BE careful driving home tonight, Thursday, there has been a crash on the Road to Lamerton.
The accident between a van and a car happened earlier this evening just outside Venn House.
There are no further details at this time.
BE careful driving home tonight, Thursday, there has been a crash on the Road to Lamerton.
The accident between a van and a car happened earlier this evening just outside Venn House.
There are no further details at this time.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |