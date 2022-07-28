Covid hospitalisations falling but challenging times lie ahead

By Ollie Heptinstall   |   Local Democracy Reporter   |
Thursday 28th July 2022 7:00 pm
[email protected]
Share
Steve Brown, Devon's Director of Public Health (Image Daniel Clark) Take cautious approachÕ as Ôcoronavirus is not beaten yetÕ says Devon's Public Health bossÊ DEVONÕS Director of Public Health is warning people to take a Ôcautious approachÕ to the easing of lockdown as Ôcoronavirus is not beaten yetÕ. On Monday, England moved into step 3 of the roadmap, which relaxed restrictions and allowed more businesses to reopen their doors to the public. Up to six people or two households are now legally able to meet indoors, and up to 30 people outdoors, while indoor hospitality can reopen and indoor entertainment can resume, including cinemas, museums, and childrenÕs play areas. Guidance on meeting family and friends has also been updated, meaning the public can make informed, personal decisions on close contact, such as hugging, with their friends and family. Infection rates in Devon are currently at 9.8/100,000 Ð among the lowest of any upper tier authority in England Ð while the number of people in hospital are as low as they have been since early October, and the ÔIndian variantÕ is not yet an issue in the county. But Steve Brown, DevonÕs director of public health, is advising caution for DevonÕs residents and that Ôjust because we can, it doesnÕt mean we shouldÕ. ÔIÕm not going to tell people that they mustnÕt hug, but I will resist and my advice to others is to also exercise caution,Õ said Mr Brown. ÔWhile coronavirus is still present in our communities, and people are still at risk of catching it and spreading it, the common sense approach is the cautious approach. ÔOne in three people who have the virus donÕt show any symptoms of having it. Unless detected, they will unknowingly spread it to others. ÔThe vaccines, as effective as they are at preventing people becoming seriously ill or dying from coronavirus, do not offer guaranteed protection against the virus. ÔAnd although not an issue right now in Devon, we are learning more about the latest strain of the virus, the Indian strain of concern, which we hear reported as being 50 per cent better at transmission between people. ÔSimilarly, I ask people to remain ever vigilant of risk as we take in the latest easing of restrictions. ÔPeople can now meet indoors in groups fewer than six, or from two households; and staying the night is permitted, and weÕre allowed to travel a bit further, and sit indoors when eating out. ÔBut in all of these things, please be cautious. Just because we can, doesnÕt mean we must.Õ He added: ÔThis pandemic has often felt like a roller coaster, and right now we are I fear at a point where a lot of the good practice Ð the adhering to the common sense rules, which include social distancing, wearing of face coverings, and regular washing of our hands Ð could be undone if we allow ourselves to take our eye off the ball. ÔThe consequence of that is that numbers of people with coronavirus in Devon will rise again. ÔCoronavirus is not beaten yet. The government is already alluding to the possibility that the next easing of restrictions in June may be delayed if the data does not support it.Õ ÔWe need to play the long game if we are to beat this. And that means taking small and cautious steps as the restrictions ease.Õ ends Caution, warning, hugging, Devon, Teignbridge, reopening, lockdown, pandemic, Covid-19, coronavirus We are I fear at a point where a lot of the good practice Ð the adhering to the common sense rules, which include social distancing, wearing of face coverings, and regular washing of our hands Ð could be undone if we allow ourselves to take our eye off the ball. end
Steve Brown, Devon's director of public health (Image: Daniel Clark) (LDR )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

THE number of people with covid in Devon’s hospitals has fallen sharply over the past fortnight, but one leading health boss is warning of a ‘challenging winter’.

As of Tuesday, July 26, 166 patients were in hospital in the county with the virus, down from a recent peak of 334 on 11 July.

Two people are in mechanically ventilated beds.

For most people, covid is no longer the reason they are admitted in the first place. Two-thirds test positive once in hospital.

However, while Devon’s director of public health says it is ‘really good to see hospitalisations down’, he warned there is ‘still some caution required, particularly as we enter the autumn and winter period’.

Speaking to a Team Devon meeting of local leaders today, Thursday, Steve Brown urged eligible people to come forward and have flu and covid booster jabs when the time comes.

He believes the covid booster jab will be launched in the first week of September. Everyone aged 50 and over, care home residents, frontline health care staff and the clinically vulnerable will be eligible.

‘In terms of covid, we do know historically that [in the] winter period we can see a higher rate, so that vaccination programme for covid-19 is going to be really, really important,’ Mr Brown said.

He added the Southern Hemisphere – where it is currently winter – is seeing “quite high numbers” of flu in adults and children. ‘So, the flu vaccination is going to be equally important.’

The meeting was also told the current cost-of-living crisis, with energy bills set to rise sharply again in the autumn, could cause further pressure during what Mr Brown predicts to be a ‘challenging winter ahead’.

He warned: ‘We’re going to have vulnerable people who are going to potentially be at risk from living in cold environments, as well as covid, as well as the flu.’

More About:

covidDevon
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0