A North Tawton man has been given a suspended jail sentence for stalking involving threats of violence.
Samuel Wallace, of Broadpark Terrace, Exeter Street, admitted sending multiple threatening and abusive messages to Leonie Wheeler and Gary Styles, knowing his actions would cause alarm or distress.
The stalking happened during the course of one week in May 2026 and was in a domestic context.
Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard that Wallace made a significant number of serious threats during the period when children would have been present.
District Judge Stuart Smith heard this would have caused the children “immense distress”.
He sentenced Wallace, who is 41, to ten weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.
He also ordered him to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work and imposed a restraining order banning him from contact with the two named individuals.
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