Cllr Alastair Tinto said: ‘I’ve got some concerns about this so called ‘big deal’. There’s a lot of pressure from Cornwall Council and the Government to say that we ought to accept it. I’m not sure I’m keen on the idea. It talks about a lot of new powers but I think they’re pretty vague. It’s not really a great amount of devolution and it’s not clear to me why Cornwall needs a mayor in order to do all these things.