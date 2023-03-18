LOCAL councillors are welcoming the changes to speed limits in Cornwall with hopes that the changes improve road safety.
Cornwall Council has announced that it plans to reduce speed limits in more communities from 30mph to 20mph.
At last week’s cabinet meeting, members approved the Cornwall wide roll out that will see the new 20mph limit introduced in phases in urban and residential areas, after hearing how successful pilot schemes to reduce the speed limit, supported by local communities, in Falmouth, Penryn and Camelford, saw speeds come down.
The roll out will be taking place in phases with the final phase of the rollout happening in 2026 in Caradon (Callington and Calstock area).
Cornwall and Callington Councillor Andrew Long welcomed the news and said: ‘The idea is good because killing speed saves lives.
‘It works elsewhere in the UK and 20mph speed limits are very common. There are certain areas where they’re sensible and certain where they’re not. I’m very much in support of reducing speed in urban areas.’
Cornwall and Parish Councillor, Dorothy Kirk agreed with the proposal in terms of road safety but also voiced concerns about air pollution.
‘They’ve had a trial in some places and it seems to have had an effect on driver speed,’ said Cllr Kirk.
‘However, I have concerns that emissions increase driving at that speed.
‘Air quality is a major concern because the dangers to health from poor air quality is certainly a real one. I’m particularly concerned about air quality in Gunnislake.
‘I think that is a bigger concern.
‘The speed limit reduction is a worthwhile experiment though and we’ll see what the results are.’