A DETERMINED dog-lover and town councillor is campaigning to bring a dog-friendly area to Callington.
Callington town councillor, Penny Ward is spearheading a campaign to install a fenced dog area in the town as shes says “there is nowhere in Callington where people can take their dogs.”
Cllr Ward wishes to see a designated fenced area for dogs at Launceston Road Recreation Ground, but is taking matters into her own hands, acting alone without support from the council who are objecting over public health concerns.
The campaign has been boosted as MP for South East Cornwall, Sheryll Murray heard about Cllr Ward’s fight and has distributed a dog survey seeking views from residents.
Cllr Ward who is a proud dog-mum to Bow and Bear and runs Facebook group Callington Dog Meet Up which has over 200 members, believes the town needs to have a space for dog owners to exercise their pets without having to drive.
Cllr Ward said: “There is nowhere to take your dog on the lead or off the lead at all in Callington unless you get in your car and drive to Kit Hill or Newbridge.
“My argument is that there should be somewhere in the town like there is in Launceston, Tavistock and just about every other town where you can take your dog.”
There is currently a total dog ban in Launceston Road Recreation Ground.
Penny explained that the dog ban could be especially troubling for the elderly and disabled or those that cannot drive.
The councillor is pushing the campaign, despite the council having twice rejected her proposal to install an area at the Launceston Road site over public health concerns.
“My views do not reflect the views of the council; I am totally alone,” she emphasised.
As part of her campaign, the councillor conducted a survey to get town residents’ views. She explained that she obtained support from 400 people who wish to see a dog-friendly space in the town but she said “the council said this wasn’t a wide enough opinion.”
Penny is pleased to be heard and see the local MP, Sheryll Murray getting involved and conducting her own survey.
The survey asking for the public’s views on installing a dog friendly area within the park includes questions such as ‘How often do you use the Launceston Road Recreation Ground?’ and ‘Do you feel there is enough enforcement on the existing dog ban at the park?’
The survey has been conducted by the MP and the town council knew nothing of the survey until it was produced but are encouraging residents to give their views.
Callington Town Council gave the following response: “Whilst the town council is not against this type of facility within the town, they feel that Launceston Road Recreation Ground is not a suitable location and have encouraged the councillor to seek more suitable locations.”
Cllr Ward added: “I’m anxiously awaiting to see the results of the survey. I’m still campaigning to get some kind of dog-friendly space in that field and I will continue to fight.”