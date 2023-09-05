CORNWALL Council has announced that it will invest over £9m to repair and maintain Cornwall’s roads.
The new funding will see an additional 78km of roads set to be resurfaced.
Connor Donnithorne, former cabinet member for transport, said: “I am delighted that as my final act as transport portfolio holder I am able to announce £9.1 million extra capital investment for roads, potholes and pavements. This is in addition to the extra £5 million of government funding to fix more potholes than ever before.’’
If you see a pothole, it can be reported online at: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/reportit