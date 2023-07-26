LEADERS of Cornwall and Wales have come together and signed a new agreement to share ideas and solutions on how to tackle areas of mutual challenge.
Cornwall Council Leader Cllr Linda Taylor and the First Minister of Wales, the Rt Hon Mark Drakeford MS met last month and vowed to work together on issues such as the second homes crisis and reaching net zero targets.
In response to the new agreement, Cornwall and Callington Councillor Andrew Long stated: ‘This is a good move, alongside the link between Cornwall and Finisterre and Brittany.’
For more information about the new agreement visit the Cornwall Council Website at: https://www.cornwall.gov.uk/council-news/