Tamar Valley schoolchildren were celebrating Cornwall this afternoon (March 6) with a special St Piran's Day celebration.
Children at Delaware Primary Academy celebrated St Piran's Day by performing dances they had learnt and sung along to traditional Cornish songs performed by live band, Calstock Rubber Band, including Cornwall My Home and Trelawny.
Each year group performed a traditional dance in the main hall that they had learnt which they performed in front of their parents and loved ones during the family assembly.