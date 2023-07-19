IGNITE your summer adventures and discover the Cornwall and West Devon Mining Landscape World Heritage Site thanks to a newly illustrated map that has been launched this week.
From expansive mountain ranges and stunning coastlines to vibrant cities and rural landscapes – the UK’s UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) sites are destinations of world-class natural and cultural heritage.
For the first time a map, designed by the creative cartographer Tom Woolley, brings together all of the biosphere reserves, creative cities, global geoparks and world heritage sites across the British Isles that are waiting to be discovered.
The new map, released online this week, includes 29 World Heritage Sites.
Most of the sites are free to enter and conveniently accessible by public transport offering the public new experiences to discover UNESCO sites in the UK and mark this summer with a visit to one of the world’s most special places.
There are plenty of ways to explore and discover the ten separate areas that make up the Cornish Mining World Heritage Site that covers parts of Tavistock and the border with Cornwall.
Each has its own character, opportunities for adventure, and a different combination of the features that make up the Cornish Mining landscape.
Cornwall and West Devon’s mining landscape, shaped during a period of intense industrial activity, is testimony to one of the greatest periods of economic, technological and social development Britain has ever known.
Why not visit one of the Key Centres (Geevor Mine, Heartlands or Tavistock Guildhall) or Area Centres (John Harvey’s House, Godolphin House, Gwennap Pit, St Agnes Museum or Wheal Martyn) this summer?
Sally Weston, Cornish Mining World Heritage Site lead, said: “As one of the 29 World Heritage Sites featured on the map, we are delighted to be a part of this exciting initiative.
“It will help to promote our World Heritage Site in a national context – ten diverse landscapes, including distinctive coasts, moors and valleys, punctuated by a variety of mining heritage features, that captures the very essence of Cornish mining history.”
James Bridge, chief executive and secretary-general of the UK National Commission for UNESCO said: “This new UNESCO in the UK map will inspire people for places to visit.
“It shows at a glance the breadth of amazing natural, cultural and built heritage designated by UNESCO as internationally significant in the UK.
“This great map highlights places to explore, on your doorstep and further afield, both the famous and those to discover for the first time.”
The map was produced by the UK National Commission for UNESCO as part of its Local to Global project, made possible with the GREAT Campaign and the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with thanks to National Lottery players.
The map can be downloaded at: https://unesco.org.uk/our-sites