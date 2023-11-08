A FREE concert to be held in Callington next month is celebrating the anniversary of a local choir whilst also raising vital funds for a UK charity.
Callington Community Gospel Choir’s 18th birthday concert is set to take place on Saturday December 9 at 7.30pm and will be held at The Mustard Seed Evangelical Church, Launceston Road.
The event will not only celebration 18 years of the community choir but donations received will be in aid of Dementia UK, a charity that aims to support those living with dementia and their families.
For more information about Callington Community Gospel Choir visit: www.ccgc.org.uk