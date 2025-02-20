A collection of mobile homes which have been moved onto a field on the outskirts of a West Devon village is causing concern for some neighbours.
At least seven of the homes have been sited alongside Venton Lane since mid-December.
The field is privately owned and was previously owned by site neighbour Alex Kublin.
The landowner, Dan Jarman, defends his right to create a potential home for his family and says he intends to go through the official process of asking for planning permission to live in them in the near future.
However Alex and her mother, who run a horse stud alongside the field where they also live, are worried at what they say is over-development in the countryside.
Alex has complained to West Devon Borough Council, but has not heard of any action taking place.
She said: “Everyone has the right to have a temporary building on land which is only occupied for part of the year and only on a temporary basis. We have something similar for a part-time person helping us.
“But in this case there are rather a lot of them – seven so far. They were moved onto the land from December 17 in two or three lots and it seems over-development in the country.
“This is a beautiful quiet spot with lovely views of the hills and it was a big shock to see it spoiled all of a sudden without any warning.”
“There are also two small diggers and damper machines which makes me think they might be digging cesspits next and there are several cars parked here and large metal containers.
Alex said: “If we’re right and there are plans for people to live on this field, then it’s the wrong place. It’s in the lovely countryside with no services such as water or power or sewage. If it is allowed by proper planning permission, then it would set a harmful precedent and there will be no countryside left.”
Alex has previously been refused planning permission to set up a riding school when she owned the field. She was turned down by the planners because of concerns over traffic safety onto Venton Lane.
Dan, of Plymouth, said: “I understand that people there will have a problem with me moving onto the land because it’s rural. But I have the right to put these homes on my land and will go through the right rules to get permission for us to live there.
“I’m giving my children a better start away from city life where things have gone downhill. It’s early days, but I will be making sure it’s screened and tidy and well looked after – it’s going to be our home if all goes well.”
West Devon borough councillor Cllr Ric Cheadle said no planning permission was needed to put temporary structures like mobile homes on land, but a formal application for planning consent would be needed if the mobile homes were to be occupied on a long-term basis. He has asked for further details from borough council planning officers.