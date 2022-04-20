Company prepares for big comeback

Julian Bennett who is directing Tavistock Musical Theatre Company’s next production of Elf The Musical later this year. ( Tindle )

ACCORDING to experts, singing can be good for your health – or in Tavistock Musical Theatre Company’s case, good for your Elf.

And in their first major production since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the company want to get as many people in the town involved as possible in Elf The Musical to give the town a bit of much-needed Christmas cheer and their own health a shot in the arm at the same time.

Elf director Julian Bennett want to boost his cast for the show, which is scheduled for Tavistock Town Hall in November.

Julian, pictured in the costume of Buddy, the leading character, said the show would be officially launched at Printworks (formerly Kingdon House) at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 4.

He said: ‘Our last major show was the Sound of Music back in October 2019, before Covid really took hold and we are so pleased to be back with a production like this.

‘Getting on for three years ago is a pretty long time in between big shows, so we are gathering our usual cast together again, but we would really like to see some new faces at the launch as well.

‘We’re particularly looking for children aged from seven upwards and of course adults, plus anyone who would like to help backstage. Everyone will be welcome.

‘The launch is getting people together who might be interested and who want to see what we’re about, so please come along and see if you want to join in.

‘Elf is something new in terms of shows for us and is basically about an elf who is brought up by Santa’s elves, discovers he’s really human and goes to New York to find his real father. It’s based on a film starring Will Ferrell and it’s all about Christmas spirit and has a feel good factor. I can promise anyone who is interested it will be fun to take part in.’