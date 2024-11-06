Conservative MP Rebecca Smith took a trip to the Houses of Parliament Constituency Garden of Rememberance where she planted a poppy cross in honour of those who serve to defend our democratic freedoms and way of life.
Rebecca’s constituency of South West Devon has a proud military community including Royal Marines Bickleigh (home to 42 Commando Royal Marines).
In a Facebook post, Rebecca Smith said: “Remembrance is an integral part of British society, something I feel particularly strongly about, having worked for the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for more than six years.
“We must never forget those that paid the ultimate price for our country and the freedoms we enjoy today.”
In an image alongside the Facebook post shows the cross with writing saying: “In remembrance to all those who paid the ultimate price. Rebecca Smith”