Comedian Hugh Dennis at fort site as TV crew visits Calstock
A TV crew were filming in Calstock last week as part of a Channel 4 series that explores Britain’s archaeology.
Producers for the Great British Dig fronted by Outnumbered star and comedian, Hugh Dennis were filming in Calstock working alongside a team of volunteers and Dr Chris Smart, the archaeologist that found the site, to explore the Roman fort situated near St Andrew’s Church.
The fort, which Dr Smart came across accidentally in 2007 during an investigation of medieval silver mining, has been the site of multiple digs and will now be featured on the Channel 4 series that airs in 2023.
Dr Smart said: ‘It’s gone really well. The archaeology is really interesting, it’s been a really good experience working with a TV crew and our volunteers are enjoying that too.
‘It’s actually interesting for us to see how a TV programme is made. It’s been fun. We’re starting to confirm the presence of buildings on the outside of the fort. It’s nice to see how well made the Roman road is and there’s lots of pottery and glass and other objects with the correct date coming from it. We’ve answered an awful lot of questions about the site.’
There were multiple volunteers invited to take part in the dig and assist with the unravelling of the mystery of the Roman fort and what it was like back then, and were clearly enjoying the experience.
Peter Brown, one of the volunteers said: ‘This is my third time digging at Calstock. It’s always different. I think it’s terrific. You never know what you’re going to find or see, but I love it. When they first found the fort and I came to see it in 2010 I was blown away by it, it’s absolutely fantastic. I think it’s amazing what they’ve found. Chris is so good at getting the community involvement.’
Presenter, Hugh Dennis who was filming alongside presenters Natasha Billson, Dr Chloe Duckworth and John Henry Phillips expressed his joy at spending time in the Tamar Valley and being at the Calstock site: ‘I genuinely really like this bit of the country. I had a house in Cornwall just this side of the Tamar on the Rame Peninsula so I know it relatively well and it’s nice coming back. We went to a pub quiz last night (October 6) in Calstock at the Tamar Inn and I asked for help with digging and other than that we’ve just been up here digging holes. We’ve found quite a lot which is good. I don’t get to do much of the digging but I get to see what’s going on and it’s fascinating. Archaeology is a way of getting at history, another way in, I love it. I really enjoy doing this programme, even when it’s like this and pouring with rain’.
