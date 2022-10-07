Comedian Hugh Dennis at fort site as TV crew visits Calstock

Presenter, Hugh Dennis who was filming alongside presenters Natasha Billson, Dr Chloe Duckworth and John Henry Phillips expressed his joy at spending time in the Tamar Valley and being at the Calstock site: ‘I genuinely really like this bit of the country. I had a house in Cornwall just this side of the Tamar on the Rame Peninsula so I know it relatively well and it’s nice coming back. We went to a pub quiz last night (October 6) in Calstock at the Tamar Inn and I asked for help with digging and other than that we’ve just been up here digging holes. We’ve found quite a lot which is good. I don’t get to do much of the digging but I get to see what’s going on and it’s fascinating. Archaeology is a way of getting at history, another way in, I love it. I really enjoy doing this programme, even when it’s like this and pouring with rain’.