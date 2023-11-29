A COUNCILLOR surgery is taking place this weekend in Callington.
The surgery gives residents a chance to meet their local Cornwall and town councillor, Andrew Long face-to-face and raise any concerns they may have. Cllr Long will be holding the councillor surgery in the Members Room at Callington Town Hall on New Road on Saturday, December 9 from 10am to 12pm.
For more information visit the town council website at: callington-tc.gov.uk or Callington Town Council Facebook page. To get in touch with the council, email: [email protected]