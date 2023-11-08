THE NEXT councillor surgery will take place in Callington next weekend.
The councillor surgery gives residents a chance to meet their local Cornwall and town councillor, Andrew Long face-to-face and raise any concerns they may have.
Cllr Long will be holding the councillor surgery in the members room in the Town Hall on Saturday November 25 from 10am until noon.
For more information visit the town council website at: callington-tc.gov.uk or Callington Town CouncilFacebook page. To get in touch with the council, email: [email protected]