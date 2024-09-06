There’s no more space in his garage, but that is not stopping a Tavistock classic car fan restoring smaller motorbikes , much to the despair of his wife.
Brian Davis is proud of his latest restoration projects – a red 1960 MG convertible sports car, a motorbike and a cheeky looking black 1960 Morris Minor – which have been shown at Chagford and Okehampton shows.
They have been a labour of love over several years in his home garage, but are not mere show cars – he drives them daily because he does not have another car, although his wife Sue has a less prized modern Hyundai. Brian uses his motorbike, a 1954 British Excelsior Consort, to commute to the bowls club where he looks after the buildings.
He has previously restored 14 motorbikes and breathed new life into a bright blue Fordson Dexter tractor, which his grandson Aidan drove aged 16 to pick up mates before getting his car licence.
Skilled Brian does everything including electrics, welding and repainting on a special rotating cradle. He bought spotted the Morris from a scrapyard after seeing it passing on a trailer, while the motorbike was abandoned in a neighbour’s garden.
Brian, a former Tavistock firefighter, used to work at Carr’s Garage, Tavistock, on the very same models he now restores for the love of it. He now works for Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) charity on building maintenance.
He said: “I don’t work full-time and can’t sit still. I love the old cars. They have character. All the things people complain about old cars are the very things I like. When you drive them you really have to work at it and think about what you’re are doing to get the best out of them.
“You’ve got to accept they won’t do the same things as a modern car and as well. For instance, the brakes on the Morris are not as good, so you have to think ahead before braking.”
Sue said: “I love driving the MG. The Morris a bit slow and doesn’t brake well. But we don’t have any space for more cars. Brian doesn’t need any more encouraging. Hopefully he’ll stop at bikes.”