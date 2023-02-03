A LONG-SERVING churchyard groundsman keeping graveyards tidy in West Devon villages is hanging up his shears after nearly 40 years’ service.
Michael Partridge, 58, is reluctantly retiring due to ill health. He has been recognised by the church community for his dedication and high quality of work with the presentation of a certificate of gratitude.
He said he was very proud to get such an honour and joked that although he never goes into the church to worship, he does his praying via his work outside.
Not only has Michael been keeping the old and new areas of Walkhampton’s St Mary’s Church graveyards in ‘immaculate’ condition for decades, but also the grounds of Lamerton, Gulworthy, Meavy and Sheep’s Tor churches for lengthy periods. He was only able to work at churches other than Walkhampton because his father Reg drove him there and back, due to Michael having epilepsy and unable to drive.
The Rev Andrew Thomas, the rector of West Dartmoor Mission Community, and other members of the church council presented the certificate.
The Rev Thomas said: ‘ Michael will be missed hugely. It’s a great shame he is going. He will be irreplaceable, but his welfare is our priority. We know, which is typical of Michael’s dedication, that he doesn’t really want to go. But the medical opinion is that he can’t keep on with the large workload he has and doing it to the standard he insists on personally.
‘He sets the standard and that’s something anyone who takes over from him will find hard to match.’
Michael, who lives in Walkhampton, has farmers’ lung or pleurisy from working for years in a farm mill and breathing in grain dust.
The qualified dry stone waller, said: ‘I really don’t want to give up but the doctor told me I had to. It took a long time for the me to see a doctor, luckily I have lots of friends who pushed me to see the doctor and I was taken to Derriford Hospital after I was eight weeks in bed being ill.
‘To be honest I’m gutted. I’ll miss this job. I like working outdoors and have been working at all the other churches.
‘The doctor said I should stick to walking my dog. That’s funny because it’s the least I can do. I have to get used to not doing much.’
The Rev Thomas said: ‘Michael has been dedicated, dependable, flexible and goes above and beyond his duties. He was committed to his work and also had a personal interest because he is not only a villager, but his dad is buried here. His pride in his work is obvious to see. It’s always immaculate and that’s to the benefit of everyone who attends graves, funerals and weddings.’
Bunty Baxter, church warden, said: ‘Michael was also our eyes and ears on the ground here. He noticed things needed doing that we hadn’t and meant problems could be addressed early. It’s true he didn’t attend church, but did come in for a cuppa.’