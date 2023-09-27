THE PRINCETOWN volunteers who look after the village grounds have raised £750 from a quiz night at the Prince of Wales pub. Hazel Williams, one of the volunteers from the Princetown Churchyard Maintenance Group, said: “What a fantastic evening. Our sincere thanks go to all at the Prince of Wales for all the hard work in hosting to make the evening a great success and all those kind people and businesses who generously donated raffle and auction prizes to this obviously heartfelt cause.