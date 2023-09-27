THE PRINCETOWN volunteers who look after the village grounds have raised £750 from a quiz night at the Prince of Wales pub. Hazel Williams, one of the volunteers from the Princetown Churchyard Maintenance Group, said: “What a fantastic evening. Our sincere thanks go to all at the Prince of Wales for all the hard work in hosting to make the evening a great success and all those kind people and businesses who generously donated raffle and auction prizes to this obviously heartfelt cause.
Volunteers helping keep Princetown churchyard tidy in a bid to keep it open thank organisers of an event giving them funding. (Submitted)
All funds will go to ensuring our precious churchyard is kept well and maintained, balanced with careful conservation to grow wildflowers.”