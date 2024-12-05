The Gulworthy Nativity play and carols is taking place on Sunday, December 15, at 2.30pm.
This is a 'live' Nativity taking place in the grounds of the school, around the church yard leading into church.
Everyone is welcome to come and join us and celebrate Christmas with carol singing, accompanied by members of Tavistock Stannary brass band and members of Brentor Church choir.
Gulworthy Church Nativity play is pictured last year. It is staged on Sunday, December 15, this year. (Submitted)
