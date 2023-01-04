West Devon Borough Council has issued a reminder that those with real Christmas trees six foot or less which are still to be disposed of can be left out with green sacks on dates up until January 22.
In order for your tree to be collected, you must also be subscribed to the borough council’s garden waste service.
If you have a tree which is more than six foot, or if you’re not a garden waste subscriber, you are instead advised to take it to your nearest local recycling centre.
Find out more at: https://westdevon.gov.uk/Recycle-Christmas