The Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour church is now accepting submissions for next month in its neighbour nominations scheme.
If you live in Horrabridge and would like to surprise someone you know with a gift of Christmas cupcakes, email their name and details to [email protected] or message the Horrabridge Love Your Neighbour church page on Facebook.
The volunteer team — Ali Mansfield, Debbie and Sandra Parris, Flynn Burke, Naomi Tweedale and Jade Friend — will be organising and preparing cupcake bags ready for deliveries on Thursday, December 15.