Those venturing into the garden this coming bank holiday weekend are being urged to beware, as statistics reveal that your own backyard can be a surprisingly dangerous place.
The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents – RoSPA – is urging households to carry out basic garden safety checks with the lighter days finally upon us.
The warning comes amid recurring injuries linked to falls, garden tools, barbecues and unsecured ponds during spring and summer peaks across the UK.
The charity suggests people inspect gardens before the weekend, removing trip hazards, storing tools securely and being aware of the need to supervise children around ponds, barbecues and firepits.
Each year, emergency departments see a rise in avoidable injuries during periods of good weather, with uneven paths, ladders, barbecues and garden tools among the most common causes, the charity says. Children are particularly at risk around ponds, paddling pools and play equipment left unchecked between seasons.
RoSPA’s encourages households to:
- buy garden products from reputable retailers
- remove debris and other trip hazards
- store tools and equipment securely
- position ladders correctly
- supervise children at all times near water
The guidance also reminds families to fence or cover water features and securely store hazardous substances out of children’s reach.
Rebecca Guy, senior policy manager at RoSPA, said: “Gardens should be places for relaxation, but they can quickly become dangerous if basic safety checks are overlooked.
“Warmer weather often creates a false sense of security. We see the same patterns every year: falls from ladders, burns from barbecues, and children accessing water or tools unsupervised. These incidents are not inevitable, and a few simple steps before the weekend can make a real difference in preventing serious injuries and keeping families safe.”
“It’s also important to resist the temptation to buy a 'bargain' online, as items purchased from overseas suppliers may not meet UK safety standards, particularly for garden tools, equipment and chargers.”
The charity reports that in 2024/25, hospital admissions included 515 lawnmower injuries, 2,421 incidents involving non‑powered hand tools, and 5,784 injuries from powered hand tools and household machinery.
In 2024/25 there were 21,234 admissions in England caused by contact with animals or plants, reflecting a 23 per cent increase over the past decade.
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