This year’s Trees of Light charity Christmas trees are being placed high up on Tavistock Town Hall today (Tuesday).
Tavistock Town Council workers in a cherry-picker supported by a giant crane were placing the three 20-foot high firs in their holders overlooking Bedford Square after they were delivered by a local grower on his tractor trailer.
The three trees will be decorated with lights and switched on at a ceremony next week at 7pm on Thursday, December 5. Hot chocolate and mince pies will be served at the ceremony.
The trees will be covered in white lights sponsored by members of the public in tribute to or in memory of people they have known.
This fundraising project was started in 1999 when the Lions Club agreed with Tavistock Town Council to erect a large Christmas Tree on the front of the town hall which to be covered in lights sponsored by members of the public in memory of loved ones.
Over £150,000 has been collected to date. It has become so popular that the number of trees was increased to three to cater for all the light bulbs local people wanted to sponsor.