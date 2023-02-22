The Sue Ryder store in Tavistock is currently seeking donations, and encouraging members of the communtity to pass on any items they no longer need.
The store is currently looking for clothes, books, games and bric-a-brac (in good, useable and working condition), which can then be given to a new home. Donations allow the charity’s hospices to continue their work in helping people facing the hardest of scenarios.
The store is based at 8 West Street and donations can be given in store during opening times (9.30am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday) and should not be left outside.