A friend of a talented young sportsman and traveller is planning a 50km (31 mile) trek across Dartmoor in 24 hours in aid of the mental health charity Mind.
Ben Luke is planning the Dartmoor North/South route on Saturday, March 29, in memory of Daniel Willis. a former school boy footballer and rugby player, who died earlier this year aged only 25.
Dan’s family has chosen the charity Mind to fundraise for in memory of Dan and Ben, who went to school and played sport with Dan, will be adding to this fund raising.
Dan said: “I will be attempting to complete Dartmoor North-to-South, a 50km route directly over the National Park. In under eight hours - starting in Okehampton and finishing in Ivybridge.
“I am doing this challenge in remembrance of Dan, who was a great friend all the way through secondary school at Tavistock College and beyond. Growing up with Dartmoor on my doorstep, I’ve always wanted the challenge of crossing the entire national park in a day.
“By combining both the challenge and raising money for a great charity like Mind - it seemed fitting to finally do it. This challenge has been on my mind for a while now. When I heard about Dan’s passing, I thought what a better time to complete it. Mind helps support anyone going through a tough time and showing they don’t have to do it alone. I hope lots of families finding them in the same circumstances will help motivate me and support Mind by donating.”
Ben, who was born in Plymouth and grew up in Tavistock, is also an adventurous person, like his former friend who travelled extensively worldwide. Ben has a project called The Wild Cat Imaging Project in Costa Rica, documenting wild cats like jaguars.
He added: “We have lost a very special. Dan was a great friend through secondary school and beyond. We sat across from each other in multiple classes throughout those years.
“I played rugby side by side and shared some great memories. Once we both left school, we went on our own paths. The times I’d bump into Dan were always a laugh. I still remember the first time I saw him after leaving school and being shocked at how he was no longer ‘little Willis’. I loved watching Dan go on his travels and heading to Australia, where he had such a great life.
“Dan was a caring, funny and an all-round great guy. No one had a bad word to say about him. Always up for a good time and was a joy to be around. Dan inspired me to do this fundraiser as we knew each other for over a decade, many of those years spent in the same classes or playing rugby together. Dan was an adventurous guy and liked a challenge himself, so it seems only right to take on this challenge for him.”
Donations can be made to Ben’s justgiving page ‘50km for Daniel Willis’ at this link: https://shorturl.at/jgxug