A PARTNERSHIP between two Devon charities, Devon Communities Together (DCT) and Wellmoor, has launched a new initiative to offer free support to people in Devon’s rural and coastal communities with everyday online tasks.
Digital Skills Devon, which is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, provides personal, tailored support for individuals lacking skills and confidence in performing particular online tasks.
What people receive help with is up to them – it could be doing an online food shop, using the NHS app to access healthcare, checking energy use or joining an online chat to connect with friends and family.
People will be asked what matters to them when they apply and their support will be personalised accordingly, up to five hours’ in-person support available.
Ben Feasey, Project Manager at DCT, commented: “With so much of our lives happening online it’s really important people have a chance to learn the necessary skills and grow their confidence in the digital world. We hope that Digital Skills Devon will help people to access important online facilities and services that will make a positive difference in their lives.”
Katie Taylor, Project Manager at Wellmoor, said: “With so many services moving online, including the NHS, it’s crucial that people get support in accessing what they need. We are really looking forward to helping those in rural areas of Devon increase their confidence with digital skills.”
The support is focused on: • Older adults • Unpaid carers • People with long-term physical and mental health conditions • Disabled individuals (including neurodivergent) • Individuals in isolated rural and coastal areas • Long-term unemployed.
The project offers one-to-one support, advice to support a member of their family or friends, or bespoke advice tailored for organisations.
For more information or how to access support, please contact DCT on 01392 248919 or email: [email protected] .
